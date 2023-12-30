Stones pelted at RSS office in MP's Sehore; police say investigation underway

Sehore (MP): Stones were allegedly pelted at the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore city on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident that took place around midnight on Friday.

An investigation is underway and further legal steps will be taken, said Kotwali police station in-charge Vikas Khichi. The RSS office sits within the limits of the police station.

The official said the police received information about the alleged stone pelting at the RSS office around midnight.

Advertisment

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Jagdish Kushwaha said some people switched off the power of the RSS office and then hurled stones.

Some RSS workers were present in the office at the time, he said.

Kushwaha said cops were alerted and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi and other police officials reached the RSS office.

Those who pelted stones are trying to spoil the atmosphere of the city and strict action should be taken against them, Kushwaha said.