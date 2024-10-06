Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in HP's Una

Una (HP), Oct 6 (PTI) Four coaches of the Vande Bharat Express en route to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura station here were damaged when miscreants pelted stones at the train, officials said on Sunday.

They said no passengers were injured in the incident.

The officials said unidentified people hurled stones at the train near Basal village around 1:15 pm on Saturday and broke window panes of two coaches.

Railway police officials said the damage to the train is being assessed and all efforts are being made to catch the culprits. PTI COR IJT IJT