Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara: Stones were pelted at a New Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express train between Phagwara and Goraya rail section on Wednesday, causing damage to a glass window, officials said here.

They said no one was injured in the incident.

The matter was brought to notice by two Gurugram-based passengers who heard a thud caused by an object striking the outer part of the couch near their seat when the train departed Phagwara.

"First we could not figure out what happened but soon, we saw some cracks on the window pane of the coach," one of them said.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the stones could have been thrown by children.

She said a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer is coordinating with the Railway Protection Force in the matter.