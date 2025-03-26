National

Stones pelted during Hindu religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Hazaribag Stone Pelting

Police try to control the situation during the Second Mangala (Mangalwari) procession ahead of the Ram Navami festival, in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, Tuesday night, March 26, 2025.

Hazaribag: Stones were allegedly pelted during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Jama Masjid Chowk around 11 pm on Tuesday when a Mangla procession was underway as part of the Ram Navami celebration, said Hazaribag sub-divisional police officer Parameshwar Kamti.

He said stones were pelted from both sides.

Police resorted to firing in the air to bring the situation under control, another officer said.

The police, however, claimed that the situation was under control and security deployment was ensured at the incident site.

"The exact reason for stone-throwing is yet to be ascertained. The people involved in the incident are being identified and they will be nabbed soon," he said.

According to locals, a dispute arose between two groups over the playing of communal songs, after which the situation escalated into stone-pelting, with stones being thrown from both sides.

Jharkhand Ram Navami Stone Pelting Jama Masjid Hazaribag Hazaribag violence