Stones pelted during religious procession in Rajasthan's Shahpura

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Communal tension erupted in Jahazpur area of Shahpura district of Rajasthan on Saturday over allegations of stone pelting during a religious procession, police said.

A police constable was injured in the incident that happened during the procession of Jal Jhulni Gyaras, they said, adding that two persons have been detained.

SP Shahpura Rajesh Kumar said that the incident occurred in Jahazpur when sloganeering and minor stone-pelting happened during the procession.

The incident occurred when the procession was passing through a Muslim dominated area.

"One constable was injured in the incident. Additional policemen have been deployed in the town and the situation is under control," he said.