Stones pelted on students during screening of The Sabarmati Report at JNU: ABVP

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) ABVP on Thursday claimed that some students were injured during the screening of The Sabarmati Report movie on the JNU campus when stones were pelted on them from the outside.

"A few students have received minor injuries. The screening was halted, but it was resumed after some time," Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, president of JNU's AVBP wing said.

He said that hundreds of students were watching the movie on Thursday evening when some people started pelting stones at them, Dubey said.

There was no immediate reaction from the university administration or the students' union. The ABVP claimed that some students from the Left organisations were involved in the stone pelting. "We have submitted a formal complaint to the university administration and will hand it over to the Delhi Police as well," Dubey said.

In a statement, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemned the incident calling it "anti-Bharat" and "anti-Hindu" "The screening of The Sabarmati Report was a step towards unveiling the truth and igniting a discussion on such topics. However, this incident demonstrates the intolerance and insecurity of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within our campus who fear the resurgence of dharma, righteousness, and truth," the statement read.

"Such elements thrive on deceit, propaganda and a twisted narrative that seeks to dismantle the cultural and spiritual fabric of our nation. They cannot tolerate any voice that challenges their agenda or exposes their lies. These are the same forces that openly support divisive ideologies, glorify anti-national slogans, and oppose any initiative aimed at strengthening Bharat’s cultural identity," it added. PTI SHB SJJ HIG