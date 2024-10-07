Stones pelted, vehicles set ablaze as two groups clash in Akola

Akola, Oct 7 (PTI) Two groups clashed with each other, pelting stones and setting fire to vehicles in a locality in Maharashtra's Akola city on Monday, police said.

As per preliminary information, the clash occurred between groups belonging to two communities after an autorickshaw hit a motorcycle in the Gadge Nagar area in the afternoon, an official said.

The groups pelted stones at each other and set fire to three two-wheelers and an autorickshaw before the police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control, he said.

Police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace in the area, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh appealed to people not to believe in any rumours and said action would be taken against the culprits. PTI COR ARU