Stones placed on rail track in UP's Bijnor, train crosses safely

Bijnor, Oct 10 (PTI) Some persons placed small stones on a railway track here on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the train, however, crossed the spot safely.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Station in-charge Pawan Kumar said when the MEMU train going from Saharanpur to Moradabad reached Garhmalpur crossing, the loco pilot and other staff could hear sounds of stones being crushed on the track.

However, the train passed safely and the loco pilot later alerted the GRP about the incident after the train reached Murshadpur station.

Inspection of the spot revealed that some persons had placed small stones on the track, which the train crushed and passed ahead, he said.

The officer said the GRP is probing whether the stones were placed on the track as mischief by children or as part of a conspiracy.

This episode adds to the series of recent incidents of cylinders, rods, and other objects being discovered on railway tracks in many places of the state, including in Kanpur, Jaunpur and Baghpat. PTI ABN RPA