Gonda (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Stones were thrown at a procession on its way to immerse a Durga idol in the Kotwali Nagar Police Station area here Saturday night, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said two stones were thrown into the procession passing near Nuramal temple on Station Road.

The SP said police persuaded the participants in the procession to continue on their way.

Police force was deployed at the spot.