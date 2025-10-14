Stones thrown at train in Kerala's Kannur, one passenger injured

Kannur(Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was injured when stones were hurled at a train between Kannur South and Thalassery stations here, railway police said on Tuesday.

The stones were pelted at the Yesvantpur weekly express at around 10 pm on Monday after the train left the Kannur South station.

One of the stones entered the S7 sleeper coach through an open window and hit the hand of 40-year-old Arun, completely damaging his phone and causing minor injuries to his hand, they said.

It said that a case will be registered and an investigation will be launched after his statement is recorded.

Police also said that there are sometimes drunk miscreants near the railway tracks who throw stones at passing trains in the night. PTI HMP HMP ROH