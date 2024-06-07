Stones thrown at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, suspected to be mentally unsound, threw stones at the Vande Bharat Express, damaging two of its windows, on Friday as the train was nearing Thrissur railway station, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the train was entering platform 2 of the station, an officer of Thrissur Railway Police Station said, adding that none of the passengers were injured.

The Vande Bharat Express was going from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

The man was arrested and a case under various provisions of the IPC and Indian Railway Act was lodged against him, the officer said.

"The man is not talking much and appears to be mentally unsound. He is not a local resident. He has been seen before in the area. He has been seen randomly boarding trains from one place to the other.

"We have given him food and water. We are going to take him for a medical examination and after that he will be produced in court where we will request that he be admitted to a mental health facility," the officer said. PTI HMP HMP ANE