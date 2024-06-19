'Stood against hatred': Cong, INDIA bloc leaders hail Rahul on B-Day

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Birthday wishes poured in for Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 on Wednesday with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying that his qualities of unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution and his emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices set him apart.

Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.

Gandhi celebrated his birthday at the AICC headquarters here and cut a cake along with Kharge. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken were also present on the occasion.

Gandhi also interacted with party workers who wished him on his birthday.

In a post on X earlier, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi.

"Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which sets you apart," Kharge said of Gandhi.

"Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion, is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power," he said.

Kharge wished Gandhi a long, healthy and happy life ahead.

Priyanka Gandhi posted a heartfelt message for Rahul on social media and said he was her "friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader".

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path." "Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining (star emojis), love you the most!" the Congress general secretary said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also hailed Gandhi on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success," Stalin said on X.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wished Gandhi on his birthday.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

"Warm Birthday Greetings Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you healthy, long and successful life ahead," Pawar said on X.

Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule wished Gandhi a healthy year ahead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Happiest returns of the day brother Rahul Gandhi! You have exhibited remarkable vision and leadership. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy and successful life ahead!" Congress general secretary, in-charge, organisation, Venugopal said on X, "I join crores of Indians in wishing our beloved leader Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji a very happy birthday!" "Rahul ji is the undisputed leader of India's poor, marginalised and backward citizens. The voice of the voiceless, the pillar of strength for the weak, the guardian of our Constitution, the quintessential Nyay Yoddha, and India's brightest hope for a glorious future!" Venugopal said on X.

"His selfless, dedicated and passionate commitment to serving the people is an inspiration for us all and his moral compass guides us every step of the way," he said.

"He (Gandhi) has seen the toughest of times, faced the worst abuses, withstood attacks from all corners, but he has stood tall and never wavered from his principles no matter the ridicule or insult he faces," Venugopal said.

In him today, our country has a conscience keeper and a leader who has a lifelong mission of making our country into an inclusive, progressive and prosperous nation of all our dreams, Venugopal said.

"I wish him a lifetime full of joy and the strength to fight the good fight! Rahul ji has specially instructed all Congress workers that they should avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts, charity and in an environmentally friendly manner," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also wished Gandhi on the occasion and said his persona is to fight against all odds.

"His outlook is to stand by the underprivileged. Sacrifice is inheritance and fighting is his philosophy. He is sagacious and the only leader to fulfil India's aspirations for tomorrow," Reddy said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Happy birthday to a leader who taught us to 'Choose Love'. Choose love when hate is hurled at you. Choose love when kindness appears impossible. Choose love when the going gets tough.Choose love when compassion depletes.

"One leader who stood against anger, hatred and tears. One leader who led from the front to reclaim our democracy. One leader who ushered in light and rekindled hope. Thank you for being you Rahul Gandhi ji," the party said.

Indian Youth Congress workers distributed air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi on Rahul Gandhi's birthday. PTI ASK ASK DV DV