Stop assumptions around electoral bond data: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Amid the noise around electoral bond, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked the opposition and media to hold on their assumptions.

Answering to the allegations levelled by opposition that 14 of the top 30 donors were coerced to buy electoral bonds by BJP as they were under scanner of probe agencies, Sitharaman said, “That's an assumption that ED went and locked up their doors, they wanted to save themselves and therefore they came up with the funds. Why cannot it be other way round that our agencies diligently did their job irrespective of their funding? Why cannot it be that our government continued to act against corruption irrespective of political funding? Second assumption in that itself is, are you sure that they've given it to BJP? They probably gave it to the regional parties.”

Sitharaman was speaking at India Today Conclave.

The Congress on Friday alleged that the electoral bonds data has exposed "corrupt tactics" of the BJP such as quid pro quo, seeking donations for the company's protection, kickbacks and money laundering through shell companies.