Stop auction of gas block in Gulf of Mannar Biospehere: Kanimozhi

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) DMK member K Kanimozhi on Wednesday demanded in the Lok Sabha that the government stop the auction of petroleum and natural gas blocks in the Cauvery Basin within the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kanimozhi said the Biosphere Reserve has a rich biodiversity encompassing varied ecosystems like coral reefs, sea-grass beds, mangroves, estuaries, mudflats, islands and forests.

"It is spread over 560 sq km off the coasts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts. Also, the adjoining Palk Bay area encompasses India's first conservation reserve for Dugong Sea cows," Kanimozhi said.

She claimed the auction proposal of this ecologically sensitive block was made without consulting the Tamil Nadu Government.

Congress member Suresh Kumar Shetkar demanded that Veerashaiva Lingayats of Telangana state be included in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

"Veerashaiva Lingayats and others were already in the state OBC list. They are suffering a lot and are unable to get the benefits, which is directly affecting their education as well as economic condition," Shetkar said.

Congress member Shreyas Patel from Hassan highlighted the issue of human-animal conflict in his constituency.

"In just one month, four people have lost their lives due to elephant attacks. Families are grieving, farmers are scared, and livelihoods are at risk. In the past 25 years, around 82 lives have been lost," Patel said.

He said farmers have stopped growing paddy, coffee plantations have been destroyed and workers have lost their wages due to fear of elephant attacks.

"The elephant population in my region is now around 80. Removing them from one place to another provides only temporary relief. We need a permanent solution. I urge the ministry to create an ideal habitat for elephants so that they won't enter villages," Patel said.

BJP member Naveen Jindal demanded the setting up of an IIT in his Kurukshetra constituency.

"While Haryana proudly hosts premier institutes like AIIMS-Rewari and IIM in Rohtak, there is no IIT in the state," Jindal said.

He said Kurukshetra already has the infrastructure to support a world-class institution and an IIT would unlock opportunities for rural and Tier-II city youth, who often face barriers to accessing higher education. PTI SKU RT