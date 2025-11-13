Stop back paper exams, ensure 100 pc attendance in exams: UP Guv to varsities

Bareilly (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday asked universities to ensure 100 per cent attendance in examinations and discontinue the practice of holding back paper exams.

Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University here, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, said, “Universities should stop conducting back paper exams. There must be 100 per cent attendance in all examinations.” Back or supplementary papers are exams which are held for those students who have failed in a single or multiple subjects. Students need to clear such papers to become eligible to attain a degree.

Highlighting the achievements of women students, Patel said, “It is heartening to see girl students excelling in every field. But we must also find out why boys are lagging behind and take corrective steps.” She praised the university’s initiative to present the lifetime achievement award, describing it as a commendable step, and urged students to think big and use their knowledge for the nation’s progress.

“Dreams are not those that keep us awake, but those that do not let us sleep. Think big, think strong,” she told students.

During the event, Patel felicitated Jharkhand governor and university alumnus Santosh Kumar Gangwar with the lifetime achievement award and lauded the contribution of Anganwadi workers.

She also released books for primary schools and encouraged educational institutions to promote the singing of Vande Mataram to mark its 150th anniversary.

Expressing grief over a recent incident in Delhi, Patel said it was unfortunate that "educated people were involved in such an act," adding that "it compels us to stay vigilant and introspect."