Stop being propaganda tool of Pak: BJP tells Rahul after he shared Jaishankar video

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of serving as a "propaganda tool" of Pakistan and spreading "fake news" after the Congress leader targeted the government, raising questions on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared an undated video clip of Jaishankar and wrote, "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI (government of India) did it." "Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result," the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha asked.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of spreading "fake news" and asked if the Congress was unhappy with the demolition of terror infrastructure in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

"Stop spreading fake news, Rahul Gandhi," Bhandhari wrote on X.

He also posted a screenshot of the government's PIB Fact Check unit's post on X which had rejected a similar claim earlier this week, as "misleading".

"Old habits die hard. Rahul Gandhi who was partying after the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, and who was officially quoted by Pakistani military in its press conference is back to question our forces," Bhandari charged in another post on X.

"Is Congress unhappy that Operation Sindoor demolished terror infrastructure in Pakistan," he asked.

The PIB Fact Check Unit had said that this social media post falsely implied from the Jaishankar's statement that India had informed Pakistan before the start of Operation Sindoor.

"EAM is being misquoted and he has not made this statement," it had said, asking people to remain "vigilant" and avoid "falling for deceptive information".

Slamming Gandhi for his remarks, another BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok accused the Congress leader of speaking for Pakistan and asked him to "stop being a propaganda tool of Pakistan".

"You have been doing this for the last three generations," Alok said in a video message on X, reacting to Gandhi's remarks. PTI PK ZMN