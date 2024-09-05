Stop bulldozer politics, rein in wild animals: Mayawati to Yogi

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday asked the Yogi Adityanath government to stop doing "bulldozer politics" and make a strategy to deal with wild animals straying into the human habitat and attacking people.

"In some districts of UP, wild animals are attacking children, elderly and youngsters. Government should take necessary steps to stop this because labourers and poor people are not able to arrange fodder for their animals... the government should make a strategy to deal with wild animals," she said.

Mayawati also asked the government and the Samajwadi Party to leave the "bulldozer politics" to the Supreme Court "where there is full hope of getting justice."

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan had on Monday remarked, "How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law."

The observation sparked off an acrimonious exchange between Chief Minister Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav.

Adityanath defended his government's "bulldozer action" as brave, while Yadav challenged him to run for elections on a "bulldozer" symbol if he was so confident about his approach In a statement, the BSP President also mentioned the rape of a woman in a private ambulance and urged the government to take strict action against the guilty.

"In Basti district of UP, a private ambulance driver, while taking a patient, tried to molest and rape his wife, this is very shameful. The husband of the woman died. Government should take strict action against the driver," she said.