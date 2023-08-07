Stop collecting toll from 2 key Mumbai highways, Aaditya Thackeray tells Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra government stop collecting toll on Eastern and Western Express highways in Mumbai as their maintenance has been handed over to the local civic body.

He said if opposition parties form their government in Maharashtra after the 2024 assembly polls, they will shut down toll booths in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, he, however, made it clear his party will not set a deadline to the state government or launch an agitation for removal of toll booths from the two major arterial roads in the metropolis.

"Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) have been handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). But revenue generated from advertisement across these highways and toll collected at booths go to the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation).

"The challenge before Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is to shut down these toll plazas immediately. I also demand that revenue generated from advertisers (putting up hoardings) across these highways be given to the BMC,” said the former environment minister.

The MLA from Worli in central Mumbai said his party does not want to launch any agitation over the toll issue.

“We are not issuing any deadline because days of this illegitimate government are numbered. If we hold street protests, the poor toll operators will suffer. I want the closure of toll booths on these highways and handing over of revenue collected through advertisements to the BMC,” he said.

It is unfair that the state government keeps collecting revenue from advertisements and expects the civic body to spend money on repairs and maintenance of the prominent roads, added Thackeray.

“Post-2024 elections, we will form our government in Maharashtra. Once we come to power, we will shut down the toll booths in Mumbai. Tolls are like double taxation for Mumbai residents,” said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

The 23km EEH connects suburbs of North Mumbai and Thane with the southern part of the metropolis. On the other hand, the 25km WEH links western suburbs and stretches from Bandra to Dahisar. PTI ND RSY