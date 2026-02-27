Stop construction nod to save Ghodbunder Road residents from water shortage: Corporator to TMC

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) BJP corporator Manohar Dumbare on Friday said the Thane Municipal Corporation should stop giving construction permissions in Ghodbunder Road area as nearly five residents are facing water shortage.

In a letter to Thane municipal chief Saurabh Rao, the corporator said the issue could lead to public interest as the area, part of Manjiwada-Manpada ward, has the highest property tax collection in the city.

"The area is grappling with acute water shortages even before the peak of summer. Citizens in every building are forced to buy tanker water, with monthly bills for large complexes reaching lakhs of rupees. Banning new housing projects is necessary to prevent further fraud against new buyers and to ensure existing residents receive their fair share of water," Dumbare said in the letter. PTI COR BNM