Stop critising, give suggestions on Musi redevelopment project: T'gana CM tells Oppn

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the opposition BJP and BRS should give suggestions on how to rehabilitate people instead of speaking against the Musi redevelopment project.

Addressing the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of former Union Minister G Venkata Swamy, he said the state government would definitely provide alternative accommodation to those living on the Musi riverbed and buffer zone as part of the project's implementation.

The city would be affected if a major flood occurs as the Musi river, drainage systems and waterbodies remain clogged (due to encroachments), he said.

The people affected by the project should not fall prey to those who try to provoke them, he said.

"Those who are coming and giving speeches are trying to use you as a protective shield to safeguard their farmhouses. They are not speaking for your interests," he said.

In a veiled attack on the BRS leadership, he said, "your family has eaten away Rs one lakh crore in Kaleshwaram project. It does not cost Rs 10,000 to help all those (living) in Musi. Is the government so poor that it cannot spend Rs 10,000 crore on poor people".

The CM asked BRS working president K T Rama Rao and its senior leader T Harish Rao and BJP Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender to come up with suggestions on the rehabilitation of people.

The BRS can make donations to the poor as it has assets in the form of bank accounts and farmhouses in vast areas of land, he claimed.

The government is ready to build houses for the poor if the BRS donates land. "You have got all these (assets) through loot," he said.

Hitting out at Rajender, the CM claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat by shifting 64,000 families and providing compensation only to 16,000 of them.

Rajender praises Modi for the 'Gujarat Model' but why does he object when the Musi Riverfront is being developed in a similar fashion in Hyderabad, Reddy asked.

The BRS has criticised the Congress government's Musi redevelopment project, alleging motives of corruption. It also expressed concern over displacement of people due to the project. PTI SJR KH