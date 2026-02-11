Stop day-dreaming and learn to deal with INDI alliance first: Shrikant Shinde to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to first learn to deal with the partners in the INDIA bloc and then dream about making a deal with the US.

Shinde's remarks came after Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, gave suggestions to the Modi government on how to negotiate a trade deal with the US.

“He was dreaming about making a deal with the US. Entering into a deal with the US is a far flung thought… He should stop day-dreaming. He should first try to deal with the partners in the INDI alliance who are scattered all over," Shinde said during the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The Shiv Sena member also said that a person whose political deal was getting cancelled in every other state was standing in the House and pontificating on world affairs.

“He (Gandhi) should first put his house in order and then think about the nation and the world," Shinde said.

The three-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan said a person who has “choked” his party for 12 years was continuing in the same manner even today.

Shinde also said that Aksai Chin and Katchatheevu were handed over to China and Sri Lanka, respectively, during the Congress regime. PTI SKU SKU ARI ARI