Stop demolition of Madrasi Camp, eviction of residents: CPI(M) to Delhi govt

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The CPI(M) State Committee has urged the Delhi government to immediately stop the demolition of Madrasi Camp in Jangpura and eviction of its residents, calling the action "illegal and indefensible." "Madrasi Camp, Jangpura — one of Delhi's oldest recognised bastis — is part of the DUSIB's notified slums list and eligible for legal protection as per the NCT of Delhi Special Provisions Act, 2011," the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The jhuggi cluster which has been in existence for around 60 years houses more than 400 working class families, many of which were served eviction notices last month.

According to CPI(M), "Despite possessing valid documentation, one-third of households have been arbitrarily denied rehabilitation, while those deemed 'eligible' are being cast out to Narela—50 km away — in clear violation of all protocols." It cited the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy of 2015, which it said, stipulates that DUSIB will provide alternate accommodation to those living in jhuggi jhopri bastis, either on the same land or in the vicinity within a radius of five kilometres.

The party emphasised that moving families to distant locations like Narela would "severely disrupt" their livelihoods, and push families further into economic hardship. The Leftist party also highlighted the need for transparency in the rehabilitation process.

"A fair and transparent survey and appeals process is needed, ensuring that long-term residents — many of whom have lived in the camp for over 60 years — are not wrongfully excluded.

"The classification of the settlement as an encroachment is an executive decision — not a judicial directive," it said.

The party also pointed to an independent expert report indicating that nearby infrastructure, not the settlement, obstructs drainage in the area, as it called for upholding the rights of residents.