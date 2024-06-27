Stop harassing any passenger: Transport Ministers Bhullar asks bus drivers, conductors

Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday cautioned the government and private bus drivers and conductors not to harass any passenger.

His direction came after receiving many complaints that some drivers and conductors of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC (Pepsu Road Transport Corporation) and private bus operators were mistreating the passengers.

"It has also been heard that sometimes there are even quarrels with the passengers, videos of which are often going viral on the social media, the minister said in a statement.

The minister said in addition to this, complaints are also being received that drivers and conductors of the government and private buses are not stopping at prescribed stops and are troubling the passengers by dropping them off before or after their designated stops, causing inconvenience to the general public.

He said the transport department's image is being adversely affected due to this kind of behaviour of the government and private bus employees.

Bhullar instructed the department officials to increase checking and ensure proper behaviour with the passengers through regional offices for the drivers and conductors of government buses.

The drivers and conductors should be instructed to properly board and deboard the passengers at designated bus stops and ensure this practice is followed up, he said. PTI CHS AS AS