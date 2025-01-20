Stop hypocrisy: Ashish Shelar dares Uddhav to confront Mamata on infiltration of Bangladeshis

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Monday accused Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) of "hypocrisy" for political gain over illegal immigration of Bangladeshis in the context of the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

Shelar's stinging attack came a day after police arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing the actor at his residence in Bandra last week.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over the Saif attack and questioned its ability to ensure security for people and celebrities.

Shelar, who heads Mumbai BJP unit, dared Thackeray to confront West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the illegal immigration of Bangladeshis and her opposition to the deployment of the BSF on the border.

"Illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens does not occur in states like Assam and Tripura, where the BJP is in power. It is happening in Mamata Didi's West Bengal. Why Uddhav Thackeray has not confronted her about this illegal immigration? She opposes the deployment of the Border Security Forces in her state," Shelar stated on X.

The IT and Cultural Affairs Minister said Bangladeshi infiltrators have already reached Bandra (West) and could soon be in Bandra (East).

"So, stop this hypocrisy for political gain," he said.

The Bandra (West) and Bandra (East) assembly constituencies in Mumbai are represented by Shelar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai, respectively.

"Witness the situation in Maharashtra, observe the new outbursts of pseudo-Hindutvavadis. Bangladeshi infiltrators have made their way to Bandra, yet the Thackeray faction's leaders are busy blaming Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, they continue to make their usual hollow claims about not abandoning Hindutva," Shelar added.

Police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, a week after he allegedly knifed Saif inside his apartment during a burglary bid. PTI ND NSK