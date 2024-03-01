Stop political parties from campaigning too: Jarange on curfew at his village

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday protested the ongoing curfew at his village Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Latur district, calling it injustice.

No violence has been reported from the village or the surrounding area, he told reporters at a hospital here where he was under treatment after ending his hunger strike over the demand of reservation for the Marathas last month.

He was discharged from the hospital later in the day, and left for his village.

"If the curfew continued (at Antarwali Sarati) after the code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls comes into effect, it should be applicable to the election campaign of political parties. They too should not be allowed to hold meetings," the activist told reporters.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah should see that their home minister in the state is doing injustice," he said, referring to deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He also took a swipe at Maratha leaders in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state for getting riled because of his criticism of Fadnavis. "So, they progress because of the Maratha community, and then they side with their leader. The community should watch the developments in the state quietly for the next one week," he said.

A delegation of the local BJP women wing met him earlier in the day and gifted him a copy of the Constitution, he said.

"The women said people (supporters of the quota agitation) post objectionable posts about them. I strongly object to such posts. I respect women. I will support these women as fellow human beings. But they should not come with their party identity," Jarange added. PTI AW KRK