Stop ranting about war, talk about dialogue with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti to Centre

Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that if India has to move forward and prosper, it should stop "ranting" about war and take the path of dialogue and reconciliation.

Speaking at an event organised at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here to mark the party's 26th foundation day, Mufti asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace with dignity and they will "interfere" in the country's foreign policy when it comes to Pakistan.

"I want to tell the Government of India that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not your enemies. We want peace with dignity, we want peace through friendship," Mufti said, addressing party workers.

She asked the Central government to take the path of reconciliation.

"If our country has to move forward, then stop ranting about war and talk about dialogue (with Pakistan). If you want to prove your mettle in the world and overcome China, then enter a dialogue and take the path of reconciliation," she said.

Referring to the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament in the UAE, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said that sports should not be mixed with politics.

"I am happy that India has decided to participate in the Asia Cup even as everyone is saying they should not. Let the sports be," she said.

Mufti said whenever the people of Jammu and Kashmir talk about peace and dialogue with Pakistan, they are told not to interfere in the country's foreign policy.

"I want to tell Delhi what India's foreign policy is without Jammu and Kashmir. We had war, it caused destruction. I want to tell the government that we will interfere in the foreign policy and tell you to become the Big Brother because your war is fought in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.