Stop sale of sugar at less than market rates, protect farmers and consumers: Shetti to Centre

Pune, Dec 13 (PTI) Former MP Raju Shetti has written to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to curb sale of sugar at less than market rates in Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra and some parts of neighbouring Karnataka.

Advertisment

This would disrupt market dynamics and adversely affect sugarcane farmers and consumers, Shetti said in his letter to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

"The sugarcane harvest season has just begun and certain factories in these regions, citing low recovery rates, are selling sugar at Rs 3100 per quintal, far below the average market rate. The monthly requirement of sugar in the market is approximately 25 lakh tons. However, large traders, in collusion with these factories, are purchasing this sugar at the lower price and reselling it to smaller traders at Rs 3700 per quintal," he said.

"Ultimately, consumers are forced to buy this same sugar at Rs 4000 per quintal. The malpractice is not only exploitative but also highlights the unethical nexus between factory executives and large traders. On one hand, sugar factories underpay sugarcane farmers citing financial constraints, and on the other hand, consumers are burdened with exorbitant rates," Shetti added.

Advertisment

Joshi's ministry must take prompt action to safeguard the interests of sugarcane farmers and consumers, Shetti added. PTI SPK BNM