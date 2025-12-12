Stop serving liquor at Siri Fort Sports Complex, AAP MP demands in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that liquor sales at the national capital's prestigious Siri Fort Sports Complex be stopped immediately, as they were against the rules and were impacting sports lovers visiting the complex.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the Upper House, the MP said, the Siri Fort Sports Complex of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) houses facilities for various sports -- from cricket to badminton and tennis -- and is frequented by sports lovers of all ages.

Former Indian cricketer Madanlal Sharma gives cricket coaching there.

However, there is now an atmosphere of fear as it has been turned into a "sharab ka adda (liquor den)", he claimed.

Singh said the rules of the Sports Complex prohibit the consumption of liquor and smoking on the premises.

On March 15, 2018, 28 members of the Club were suspended for consuming alcohol in the premises.

"When membership of 28 members can be cancelled, how did you give permission for the sale of alcohol?" he questioned.

He cited an RTI reply by DDA in which the authority admitted to issuing a license for a liquor shop in the Sports Complex, but to the question of whether it was in accordance with the rules, replied in the negative.

The liquor license for the Siri Fort Sports Complex should be suspended, he demanded.