Stop stoking fire in Manipur cauldron, join efforts for pacification: BJP to Congress

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The BJP on Monday asked the Congress to stop "stoking fire" in the "cauldron" of Manipur and join the efforts being made to resolve the issues in the state.

The party's remark came a day after Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu but had not found time to speak to the lawmakers or political leaders from Manipur.

"I will ask a counter question. Does he support the stand of Prime Minister Modi so far as unity against terrorism is concerned," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference here when asked for comment.

"Congress party needs to come out beyond Manipur. Manipur is a sensitive area. All of us need to work together. Work is going on. Let the Congress stop stoking fire in the cauldron of Manipur," he said.

"The Manipur problem should be resolved, attempts are being made...All of us should collectively join …" he added.

Slamming the Congress over Ramesh's comments, Prasad also asked the Congress to clear its stand on the now-scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution and terrorism.

"Congress maintains a conspicuous silence. It should clear its stand. They neither speak on 370, nor Kashmir, nor terrorism," he said, adding, "Only harping about Manipur and maintaining silence on other issues is not right." Hitting back, Ramesh in a post on X said, "Will Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad answer a simple question. Why has the non-biological PM not found the time as yet to visit Manipur since May 2023 when he has gone all over the world as self-styled Vishwabandhu/Vishwaguru?" Modi on Monday talked to Netanyahu about the recent developments in West Asia and asserted that terrorism has no place in our world.

It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, Modi said in a post on X.

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, he also asserted.

Ramesh wrote on X, "The non-biological PM has spoken to the Israeli PM who is on a rampage. But over the past 16 months Mr. Modi still has not found the time, the inclination, the interest, and the concern to speak to the CM of Manipur, MLAs, MPs, political leaders of various political parties, civil society, and media in this most troubled of states." "He projects himself as a Vishwagyani but maintains a total silence on issues of domestic political concern like Manipur, the Chinese incursions in Ladakh, etc," the Congress leader had said.