Stoppage of trains subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility: Railway minister

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Trains are operated and stoppages are provided as per network requirements, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, adding that stoppage of trains is an ongoing process subject to traffic justification and operational feasibility.

He was replying to a question on not having any stoppage for 11 pairs of trains in the Malappuram district (Kerala) on the Shornur-Mangalore line.

Vaishnaw’s response came when M P Abdussamad Samadani, a Member of Parliament from the Indian Union Muslim League, asked, “Whether the government is aware of the difficulties faced by passengers due to 11 pairs of trains not having any stoppage in the Malappuram district on the Shornur-Mangalore line.” “As the Railway network straddles across state/district boundaries, trains are operated and stoppages are provided as per network requirements, across such boundaries. Important stations like Kuttippuram, Tirunnavaya, Tirur, Tanur, Parapanangadi and Vallikunnu stations, located in the Malappuram district, are being served by 41 trains, 12 trains, 87 trains, 26 trains, 39 trains and 17 trains respectively,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Besides, stoppage of trains is an ongoing process on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, etc.” PTI JP JP MNK MNK