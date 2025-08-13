Stopped after tragic encounter, cops in Kushinagar to celebrate Janmashtami after 31 yrs

Kushinagar (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Police stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district will celebrate Janmashtami on Saturday for the first time in 31 years, marking a significant departure from a long-standing tradition that began following a tragic incident in 1994.

Janmashtami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the celebrations were halted in Kushinagar after a deadly encounter with dacoits on August 30, 1994, which claimed the lives of six police personnel.

The incident occurred in the Pachrukhia forests within the jurisdiction of Kubersthan police station when the newly-formed Padrauna district (now Kushinagar) was preparing for its first-ever Janmashtami celebrations.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the police department decided to suspend the festivities as a reminder of the loss suffered by the force, officials said.

For over three decades, Janmashtami remained absent from the police stations across the district.

However, SP Santosh Kumar Mishra has directed that the celebrations should resume at all police stations in Kushinagar this year.

"The decision is both a tribute to the fallen police personnel and an effort to restore a sense of tradition and morale within the force," the SP said. PTI COR CDN SMV ARI