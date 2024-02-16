Stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali, BJP central team meets guv; says will move court

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) A BJP central team, which was stopped from visiting the restive Sandeshkhali block, on Friday evening called on West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and said that the party would move court to seek permission to go there.

The police did not allow the BJP team to go to the Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in force there, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik said.

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member delegation of the saffron party began a sit-in. Later, they returned to Kolkata and went to Raj Bhavan to meet Bose.

“We were stopped by the police from visiting Sandeshkhali in a most undemocratic manner. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted. We have informed the governor and he is very upset over the situation,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi told reporters.

She said, “We would move the court to seek justice, to visit Sandeshkhali.” BJP president J P Nadda has constituted the six-member committee of the party MPs to visit Sandeshkhali where women have been protesting against alleged atrocities on them by local TMC leaders.

Besides Bhoumik and Annapurna Devi, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav and Brij Lal, a former Uttar Pradesh DGP, are members of the team. PTI PNT NN