Stopping infiltration is everyone's responsibility, not just Centre's: Himanta

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that it is everyone's responsibility to stop infiltration, not just that of the Union government.

He also sought to know the "formula from Rahul Gandhi on how to conduct caste survey without disclosing one's own caste".

Interacting with reporters here, Sarma, the BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, said, "Santhal Pargana region in Jharkhand has been worst affected by infiltration. The population of infiltrators has gone up by 50-60 per cent in various constituencies in the region in the last 20 years and the situation could become like that of Assam." He claimed that the Muslim population in Assam rose from 12 per cent in 1952 to 40-42 per cent at present, mainly due to infiltration.

"If infiltration continues, the days are not far when the CM will have to surrender before them (infiltrators). It is not a political issue but the responsibility of everyone to save the state. The state government should build consensus over the issue and initiate action against the infiltrators," he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has repeatedly blamed the Centre for infiltration, saying it is the Union government's responsibility to stop it.

"Politics will continue, governments will come and go but saving the state is the responsibility of all," he asserted.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said though he wants a caste survey he does not want to disclose his own caste.

"Caste survey has taken place in Bihar, whether it would be conducted across the country is a different matter but is it possible without disclosing one's caste?" he added. PTI BS ACD