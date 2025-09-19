Store manager dies after fall from 7th floor of under-construction building in Thane

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) A 49-year-old store manager died after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction high-rise building in Thane city on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Vasant Gundekar, a resident of Nahur Road in Mumbai's Mulund.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell (DMC), the incident in the Dhokali area of Thane (West) was reported at 2:35 pm by the Kapurbawdi police station officer.

"The victim, working as a store manager at the construction site, fell from the seventh floor of the under-construction building which has 32 floors," said DMC chief Yasin Tadvi.

Gundekar got entangled in iron railings and ropes near the ground floor. He sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at the scene, he said.

"Despite the quick response by Fire Brigade and disaster management teams, the man had succumbed to his injuries by the time they reached him," added Tadvi.

The body was later sent to Thane Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A police investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fall and assess whether there was any negligence or safety lapse at the construction site, said officials. PTI COR RSY