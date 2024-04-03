Storm-hit Jalpaiguri residents complain about inadequate relief supplies

Jalpaiguri, Apr 3 (PTI) For the past three nights after a devastating storm claimed five lives and rendered over 200 people homeless in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, numerous residents have been spending sleepless nights outdoors, while voicing complaints about insufficient relief supplies.

On Wednesday, tensions flared as villagers confronted block officials over the distribution of relief materials, which they deemed woefully inadequate given the scale of the crisis.

"When hundreds of homes are affected, they (the government) have provided relief materials for just a few," villagers claimed.

Moreover, there are accusations of misallocation of relief supplies, with unaffected areas receiving assistance while the worst-hit regions languish without aid.

Rakhali Ray, a local resident, expressed frustration over the lack of baby food and drinking water, highlighting the dire situation faced by many.

In the apparent absence of government assistance, some local residents and NGOs have stepped in, offering whatever support they can.

The destruction of homes has forced many people to undertake the task of repairing their dwellings without expecting immediate government support.

Recently married Kamal Ray recounted how the storm not only demolished his home but also destroyed his new bed and jewelry stored in a new almirah received from his in-laws.

"My entire life's savings of Rs 2.5 lakh were lost along with my wife's jewelry," he said, struggling to comprehend the extent of his loss.

For vulnerable people like octogenarian Harimoti Ray, the future is uncertain. Unable to move and left without shelter, she tearfully questioned who would provide her with food and aid in rebuilding her home.

Pregnant women in the villages remained anxious about maternity care in this devastated situation where obtaining basic food has become a challenge.

The devastation extends beyond homes, impacting livelihoods and natural resources.

As farmers grapple with ruined crops, the sight of dead fish in ponds serves as a grim reminder of the storm's wrath.

However, the district administration dismissed allegations of shortage of relief items and asserted that the government is doing its best to handle the crisis.

Nearly 200 people were injured and several houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri on Sunday. PTI COR BSM MNB