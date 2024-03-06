Advertisment
National

Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of Bengal: PM Modi in Barasat

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Narendra Modi Barasat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Barasat

Barasat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.

Advertisment

Modi, while addressing a rally here, said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali “is a matter of shame”.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said.

Narendra Modi West Bengal TMC Nari Shakti Vandan Sandeshkhali Shajahan Sheikh Barasat
Advertisment
Subscribe