'Storm of Sandeshkhali' will sweep Bengal, says PM at rally in North 24 Parganas

Barasat (WB), Mar 6 (PTI) The "storm of Sandeshkhali" will sweep Bengal and 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he tore into the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over alleged sexual assaults in the riverine island.

Addressing a rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located, Modi dedicated the lion’s share of his 40-minute speech to highlighting the failure of the state government in upholding the dignity of women and ensuring their safety.

"What happened with the women of Sandeshkhali makes our heads hang in shame," he said.

The Prime Minister also met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, shortly after the rally in Barasat and assured them of justice and security. He also called them ‘Maa Durga’, hailing them for speaking up against criminals who were allegedly sheltered by the TMC.

BJP sources said the women turned emotional while narrating their ordeal to the PM, who heard them patiently "like a father figure".

"We requested him to ensure that we get justice since we no longer have faith in the state administration. The PM, despite his busy schedule, heard us patiently. We are hopeful of getting justice," a female Sandeshkhali resident said.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

Also on Wednesday, the CBI managed to secure the custody of Sheikh from the CID, nearly two-and-a-half hours after the Calcutta High Court stipulated 4.15 pm deadline for the handover of the former Trinamool leader.

The CID on Tuesday refused the custody handover of the accused to the CBI despite a high court order to that effect, citing a special leave petition filed by the state before the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section, which passes below the Hooghly River, marking the country's first underwater transportation tunnel and several other Metro projects in Kolkata and elsewhere in the country.

Speaking at the rally, Modi accused the TMC government of prioritising the "politics of appeasement and extortion" over the safety of women.

"TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are incensed. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state," Modi said.

"The women of Bengal have already begun their march against the mafia raj of the Trinamool," he declared.

Highlighting the historical significance of Bengal as a beacon of women's empowerment, the PM lamented the "cardinal sin of torture of women in the state" committed under TMC rule.

Alleging that the TMC was shielding criminals, Modi, referring to the custody tussle of Sheikh between the CBI and CID, added: "The TMC used all its power to protect the culprits. However, it has received a rap on the knuckles, both from the high court and the Supreme Court." Hitting out at the TMC for acting at the behest of touts and playing appeasement politics, Modi said, "The TMC government, working under the pressure of touts, can never provide security to sisters and daughters. On the other hand, there is the BJP-led central government, which has made provisions for even the death penalty in case of serious crimes like rape." Modi’s speech in Barasat was consistent with his political attacks against the Trinamool Congress in the two previous public meetings in Bengal last week.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led party for its failure to implement central initiatives such as a women's helpline, designed to aid them in distress.

"We have created this helpline so that our sisters can easily complain in times of crisis. However, the TMC government is not allowing this system to be implemented here. Such an anti-women government can never do any good for women," he said.

He described the TMC as a hindrance to Bengal’s development and urged the electorate to reject the opposition bloc INDIA and vote in favour of the BJP.

"Bengal is eclipsed by the TMC. The sisters and mothers must defeat the opposition alliance and make the lotus bloom in every corner of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also attacked the opposition bloc INDIA, saying : "Sensing the return of the NDA (after the Lok Sabha polls), the leaders of INDI alliance are nervous. They have started hurling abuses at me now. These corrupt leaders of the block are asking about my family, claiming that Modi does not have his own family, this is because I speak against dynasty politics and nepotism." Pointing to the women attending the meeting in large numbers, Modi stressed, "The entire country is my family, 140 crore Indians are my family. Every ounce of Modi's body and every moment of his life are dedicated to this family. These mothers, sisters and daughters stand as a shield when I face difficulties." Scores of women who were headed to the rally venue from Sandeshkhali, however, failed to meet the Prime Minister as their vehicles were stopped by police at multiple locations en route, resulting in a delay in arrival.

These women, along with BJP workers, were seen staging protests against the state administration at their stoppage points as well as at the meeting venue.

Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch had to be restricted due to "security protocol" as the PM was to travel by that road after exiting from the NSC Bose International Airport.