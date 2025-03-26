Stormy Maharashtra budget session ends

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday prorogued both houses of the state legislature at the end of the over three-week-long Budget session, which witnessed noisy scenes over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, Nagpur violence, and Kunal Kamra issues.

The prorogation order was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar in the assembly and Chairman Ram Shinde in the council.

The monsoon session will commence in June.

The session began on March 3 and the state Budget 2025-26 was presented on March 10.

The session witnessed the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi from the assembly's membership till March 26 over his remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The March 17 violence in Nagpur following the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district led to heated exchanges between the treasury benches and opposition over the law and order situation.

The death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, who purportedly fell off a building in 2020, also rocked the proceedings of both Houses after her father moved the Bombay High Court seeking a probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others.

A row sparked by comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde echoed in both Houses of the legislature leading to brief adjournments.

On the final day of the session, a breach of privilege notice was moved against Kamra in the legislative council.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar moved the notice against the comedian and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam raised actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and subsequent "cover-up" in the assembly, demanding an investigation by an SIT probing the death of Salian, who was the former manager of Rajput.

Days earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report in the alleged suicide case of the Bollywood actor before a court.

"Sushant's house was handed over to the owner after destroying evidence, and the furniture was removed. The house was painted. It should be probed whether it was done to destroy evidence," Kadam claimed.

The assembly had passed a unanimous resolution recommending that the Centre confer the Bharat Ratna award posthumously on social reformer couple Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. PTI MR ND NSK