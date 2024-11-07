Story of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran paves path to salvation: Adityanath

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the significance of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, calling it the "Moksha Granth" or story of liberation.

The chief minister said this as he attended a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Pratapgarh's Karmahi village near Belkharnath Dham.

"The story of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran paves the path to salvation," Adityanath said, according to an official statement.

The event took place at the residence of former jal shakti minister Mahendra Singh, where the chief minister listened to the narratives of Bhagwat Katha by Jagatguru Swami Shri Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. PTI KIS KSS KSS