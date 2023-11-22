Storytellers from 7 countries to share tales at 16th Kathakar festival

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Stories from the distant lands of Australia, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Columbia, the United Kingdom and Mongolia, along with those from different parts of India will regale audiences at the 16th 'Kathakar: International Storytellers Festival'.

Starting from December 1 at Sunder Nursery, Kathakar festival will celebrate Indian and international oral storytelling traditions through morning and evening sessions, panel discussions and workshops for aspiring storytellers.

Festival director Prarthna Gahilote said that the event will be joined by the famous British musician and storyteller Godfrey Duncan, who is known for reviving the ancient art of storytelling in the UK.

"Storytelling festivals offer a wonderful and enriching experience!. The forthcoming event holds the promise of a diverse array of stories, enlightening discussions, shared laughter, immersive activities, and the esteemed presence of storytellers and artists. What we eagerly anticipate now is an enthusiastic audience... So, please, join us for an incredible weekend that awaits your participation," Gahilote said in a statement.

Katy Cawkwell from the UK, the last of the Kamishibai storytellers from Japan Spice Arthur 702, Colombian story writer and narrator Ramses Hamir Moctezuma Soler, Jody Edwards from Australia, Marta Maślanka from Poland, and Mongolian throat singer and storyteller D Atarbayan will share tales and experiences from their respective countries.

There will also be the inimitable dastango Danish Husain and shadow puppeteers from Andhra Pradesh Chaya Nataka Brundam.

The three-day festival will conclude on December 3 with a session by film maker Imtiaz Ali, singer Mohit Chauhan, and actor-casting director Mukesh Chhabra. PTI MAH MG MG