Stranded German tourist rescued by police in Ladakh

Leh, Sep 24 (PTI) A tourist from Germany was rescued from a remote area in southern Ladakh after he fell sick during a trekking expedition and made a distress call, police said on Sunday.

A police team safely evacuated Cristo, a German national, from Nurbo Sumdo in Nyoma subdivision, 75 km from Korzok, near the Himachal Pradesh border on Saturday evening, the police said.

In a video message shared by police, the tourist praised his rescuers and said he was in the middle of his trek when he suddenly fell sick and decided to seek help for his rescue after he could not arrange a horse to bring him back.

The police team was very helpful as there were no roads and the trek usually takes five days from one direction, he said, describing the people of Ladakh as "friendly and nice".

The police said an information was received on September 19 that the German tourist was stranded at Nurbo and accordingly, a police team from Nyoma police station launched the rescue mission.

Cristo is currently under care at the Public Health Centre in Nyoma, the police said, reaffirming its commitment to safeguard the lives and well-being of all. PTI TAS SMN