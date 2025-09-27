Stranded on barrage, 4 labourers rescued after 8 hours

Latur, Sep 27 (PTI) Four labourers got stranded on a barrage on Saturday due to a sudden rise in water level following heavy rains in Ahmedpur taluka of Maharashtra's Latur district, and were rescued nearly eight hours later, officials said.

The incident took place at the barrage built on Manyad river at Chilkha village, they said.

The labourers got stranded there around 5 am. After being informed later, police and other authorities reached the spot and finally rescued them around 12.50 pm, the officials said.

At Belasangvi in Jalkot taluka, members of one family got stranded at home due rise in water level, and work of shifting them to safety was on.

Continuous downpour since last night has forced authorities to discharge water from local dams, which is posing risk to villages along the river banks.

The district administration was closely monitoring the situation, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state unit SDRF being on alert to provide immediate assistance, the officials said.

Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has urged citizens to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety directives issued by the district administration.

"Residents should avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from farm-related activities in the prevailing hazardous conditions. The safety of families and communities must remain the top priority," the minister said. PTI COR NP