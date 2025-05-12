Stranded passengers in Srinagar rue sky high airfares

New Delhi: Hours after India reopened 32 airports shut in the wake of a military standoff between India and Pakistan, the airlines have started charging exorbitant fares from stranded passengers, especially in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A flight from Srinagar to Delhi costs a passenger anything between Rs 6000 and Rs 10000.

Prior to the Pahalgam attack on April 22, the airfares between Delhi and Srinagar had touched sky high, ranging from Rs 9000 to Rs 35000.

Passengers have often complained of exorbitant airfares but the government has not been able to rein in the airlines.

The airlines have resorted to similar tactics with the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Air India is yet to notify its flight schedule for May 13 and 14 from Delhi to Srinagar.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

According to a notice issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to airmen, all 32 airports were now open.

“It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline websites for regular updates,” the AAI said in its notice.

Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

The AAI, along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports for all civilian flight operations.