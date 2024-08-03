Stranded rescue workers airlifted to safety from Soochipara waterfalls area in Kerala

Wayanad, Aug 3 (PTI) Two rescue workers who ventured deep into the forest near landslide-affected Munadakkai region to search for and recover dead bodies, got stranded near the Soochipara waterfalls and were airlifted to safety on Saturday in an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Numerous teams of rescue personnel are combing the nearby forest, the banks of the Chaliyar river, and the area around Soochipara waterfalls to recover any dead bodies from the July 30 landslide.

According to a Defence source, two people were evacuated from Soochipara to Chooralmala, near Bailey Bridge, by the Army personnel using an IAF helicopter.

Salim (36) and Muhsin (32) were stranded at the Soochipara location while they were involved in the recovery of dead bodies from the region.

Both reached the location on Friday morning and were unable to climb down due to injuries and fatigue.

A total of three people had been starving in the location deep inside the forest since Friday afternoon.

The third person, Rahees, was rescued by the Kerala police and fire force personnel using a tree trunk as a make-shift bridge.

However, the two others were later airlifted in an Air Force chopper.

Rahees told the media that they got stranded on Friday and spent the night on the bank of the waterfalls.

"This morning we scouted the area for bodies, but were exhausted due to lack of food and minor injuries," he said.

The Defence source said two people who were airlifted were evaluated and found to be hemodynamically stable.

Both Muhsin and Salim had multiple grazed abrasions on both lower limbs, the defence said in a statement.

Soochipara Waterfalls (also known as Sentinel Rock Falls) is a breathtaking natural wonder amidst the lush green forests near Wayanad.