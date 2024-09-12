'Strange' that MCD did not file its response for clogged south Delhi drain on time: NGT

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Hearing a matter on a stagnant south Delhi drain inconveniencing residents in the area, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that it was "strange" that the MCD, which was responsible for remediating the situation, did not file its response on time.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had issued a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure cleaning and desilting of the drain on priority, the tribunal noted.

The green body was hearing the matter regarding the inconvenience caused to the residents of Greater Kailash I because of the stagnant drain, which was attracting a swarm of mosquitoes and emitting an intolerable stench, running alongside a park.

It had earlier sought a response from the authorities concerned.

In an order passed on Wednesday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the DPCC had filed an inspection report about the clogged drain resulting in the breeding of mosquitoes.

"The reply of the DPCC also states that in view of the findings during the inspection, it has issued a letter dated August 27 to MCD to take necessary steps to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and also ensure cleaning and desilting of the drain on priority," said the bench also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.

"Strangely enough, the MCD, which has to take action and is the main body responsible for remediating the situation, did not file the response within (stipulated) time," the tribunal said.

It noted the submissions of the counsel for the MCD about filing a timely response in future.

Allowing the counsel's request for a short adjournment, the tribunal posted the matter for further proceedings on September 20. PTI MNR RPA