Strategic experts say Operation Sindoor 'a measured response'

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) India's missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were a "measured response" to the Pahalgam attack with a message that "enough is enough", strategic experts said on Wednesday's military action by New Delhi.

The precision strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after a massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a briefing here, underlined that "no military establishments were targeted" during the operation.

Former ambassador to Italy K P Fabian conjectured that there could be a "retaliation from Pakistan" but hoped the situation wouldn't escalate any further.

Citing the trauma of the families of the victims of the April 22 attack, and New Delhi's statement that no military establishments were hit on Wednesday, he said "India has done what is just and fair" from that point of view.

Fabian said a military retaliation from Pakistan should be expected.

"Still the question remains, how Pakistan will see it. Further development will depend on Pakistan's response, which we will have to wait and see," he said.

"What is required is not a counter-strike but a proper declaration saying that Pakistan's soil will never be used or will never be permitted for carrying out terror attacks against any other country, including India," Fabian told PTI without elaborating.

He said such a declaration would be "most desirable" but it should be followed by verifiable action on the part of Pakistan in dismantling terror camps and re-orienting "misguided youths".

"If this happens, we are in a good position," he said.

Many other strategic experts and lawmakers also expressed their views on 'Operation Sindoor'.

US Congressman Shri Thanedar backed India's action and hoped there would not be any escalation. "I think, India has shown great restraint here. It could have indiscriminately and wildly attacked Pakistan. It did not." The locations for the strikes were chosen because they had terrorist infrastructure, he told PTI in an interaction over a video link. This should not result in a retaliation from Pakistan, he said.

"This was a very measured response, very thoughtful response. There should not be any escalation, India has a right to fight terrorism," he added.

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, told PTI Videos in Mumbai, "India has a right to defend itself and this was self-defence against a terrorist attack on innocent people of India".

Israel, which has suffered terrorist activities, "understands this operation very well," he said.

This had a message that "enough and enough", Shoshani said and added the April 22 attack in Kashmir was "unacceptable". PTI KND SKY SKY