Strategic roadmap in place for future-ready Tripura: CM

Agartala, May 25 (PTI) The Tripura government has prepared a strategic roadmap to build a "future-ready" state, identifying key enablers to boost per capita income and support a robust growth rate over the next two decades, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Speaking at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi on Saturday, he said an elaborate planning exercise was carried out over the past year, including consultations with various stakeholders like the Ministry of DONER, academic institutions, industry leaders and government officials.

"We have identified nine key enablers that will support a robust 12 per cent growth per year over the next two decades. Tripura has a strong agriculture base, high literacy, rich tourism assets, abundant natural resources, a forest-based economy, improved infrastructure and is an energy-surplus state," Saha said.

Saha said the state aims to increase its per capita income from the current USD 2,300 to USD 23,000 by 2047 by focusing on sectors such as medical wellness, eco-tourism, IT, knowledge economy, resilient agriculture, cultural heritage and sports.

The CM also said the state government has been developing 20 industrial estates.

"We have the Tripura Industrial Investment Policy 2024 to promote manufacturing and services. We have implemented all the 387 business reforms as mandated under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024," he said.

Tripura is receiving substantial investments in various sectors including rubber, bamboo processing, healthcare, education, data centers, hospitality, business, and commerce, Saha asserted.

Highlighting the growth in the MSME segment, he said the number of micro, small and medium enterprises in the state has touched 86,117.

"The state has a strong base of 60,318 Self-Help Groups with 5,49,559 members and 94,723 ‘Lakhpati Didis’," the chief minister said.

Saha said the northeastern state is committed to a comprehensive strategy for harnessing the potential of green energy, with a target of achieving 90 per cent renewable energy by 2047.

"Our approach emphasises promotion of solar energy projects through streamlined land allotment processes, viability gap funding, and increased rooftop solar adoption across residential, government and commercial sectors," he added.