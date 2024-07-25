Strategy for assembly elections will be announced on August 29: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) The strategy regarding the coming Maharashtra assembly elections will be declared on August 29, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said here on Thursday.

He and his followers will support any political party or leader who champions the cause of reservation for the Maratha community, he said.

Jarange was speaking to reporters at a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment after his latest hunger strike for reservation.

"We will declare our strategy of contesting assembly elections on August 29, and a meeting will be held for this. We will field our own candidates, and also stand with those who are standing with the Maratha community and will give us in writing that they support Maratha reservation. No matter what caste and community they belong to," he said. PTI AW KRK