Stray bullet hits leg of three-and-a-half years old girl on way to take tuition in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 27 (PTI) A stray bullet struck the leg of a three-and-a-half year old girl here on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, who was being taken by her father to attend tuition classes in Fateh Singh Colony, was rushed to a hospital in a profusely bleeding condition.

The doctors said she is out of danger danger and is stable after the bullet was extracted out of her leg.

Punjab Police Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh said that on Tuesday a stray bullet hit the leg of a girl on her way to attend tuition classes, along with her father. She was immediately taken to a hospital by her father.

It is not yet known who fired the bullet, Singh said.

He said various police teams are conducting a door-to-door search and several people in Fateh Singh Colony are being questioned, especially those with licensed weapons.