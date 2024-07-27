Stray cattle kills woman in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana), Jul 27 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died after being attacked by a stray cow in the Patel Nagar of this Haryana district on Saturday, said police.

Gurpreet Kaur was washing the entrance area of her home when she was attacked by the stray cow, they said.

The animal kept attacking Kaur even after she fell, they added.

Her family members and some neighbours tried to drive the animal away, the police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, they added. PTI COR CHS OZ SZM